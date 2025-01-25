Lucknow, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated the ten Padma awardees from the state.

Ram Bahadur Rai and Sadhvi Ritambhara were on Saturday felicitated with Padma Bhushan.

Eight others who won the Padma Shri were Ashutosh Sharma, Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, Hriday Narayan Dixit, Satyapal Singh, Shyam Bihari Agarwal, Sonia Nityananda, Syed Ainul Hasan, and Narayan Ji 'Bhulai Bhai', who got the award posthumously.

"All of you distinguished personalities have made Uttar Pradesh proud at the national and international level with your unique and extraordinary contributions in various fields.

"Your outstanding work and unwavering dedication have positively impacted the lives of countless individuals," Adityanath said on X.

"Uttar Pradesh is proud of all of you," he added.

