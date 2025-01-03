Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government will be issuing six different types of vehicle e-passes to ensure safety of devotees in the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 mela, according to an official statement.

White coloured passes will be issued for VIPs, saffron for Akharas, yellow for institutions, sky blue for media personnel, blue for police and red passes for emergency vehicles, read a statement by the government.

Additionally, extensive vehicle parking arrangements have been made to ensure convenience, smooth management and security of devotees. A quota will be determined on the basis of each category of pass holders, with each department nominating a nodal officer for approval of vehicle passes.

"Six coloured e-passes are being issued for the convenience, smooth management and security of devotees in Mahakumbh. Different coloured e-passes are being issued for police, Akharas and VIPs. Quota is being determined on the basis of category. Nodal officers are also being nominated at the departmental level so that devotees coming from the country and abroad do not face any kind of inconvenience," read the statement.

White coloured e-passes will be issued for VIPs, foreign ambassadors, foreign nationals and non-resident Indians along with the central and state departments.

Saffron coloured e-pass is being provided to Akharas and institutions. At the same time, yellow coloured e-pass is being issued for working agencies, vendors, food courts and milk booths. Sky blue e-pass is being provided to the media, blue to the police force and red coloured e-pass for emergency and essential services.

The e-pass system will be implemented through UPDESCO, the nodal state agency for providing various IT related services to the government.

The statement read, "For smooth functioning of the system, nodal officers of various departments, fair police, will verify the applications for vehicle passes of all institutions on the basis of the prescribed quota."

Meanwhile, some devotees have started participating in morning Ganga 'aartis.'

The 'aartis' are not only limited to the renowned ghats of Prayagraj but can be witnessed all across the flood plains of the Sangam. Women participated in a special Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj earlier. The ritual also served as a rehearsal for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

