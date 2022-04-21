Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): To pave in the way for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest assembly by polls from Chamapawat Assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtodi has resigned from his position on Wednesday.

Informing about the resignation State BJP President Madan Kaushik told ANI, "The resignation of MLA Kailash Gehtodi has also been accepted. Chief Minister will now contest from this seat."

In the recently held assembly elections in February, Dhami lost the Khatima constituency seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes in the state polls. However he was given a second term as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10.

The BJP had come back to power with majority for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand with a two-thirds majority in the 70-member Assembly.

The party won 47 seats and got a vote share of 44.33 per cent, a drop of nearly two per cent from the previous 2017 Assembly elections. (ANI)

