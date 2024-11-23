Dehradun, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP's Asha Nautiyal was on Saturday leading in the Kedarnath seat after the end of first round of counting, poll officials said.

She was leading over Congress's Manoj Rawat

Also Read | West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: TMC Ahead in 3 of 6 Assembly Seats As Counting of Postal Ballots for Bypolls Underway.

The assembly seat in Rudraprayag district fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)