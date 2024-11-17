Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], November 17 (ANI): Ahead of the forthcoming assembly by-polls in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday addressed a public meeting in the Rudraprayag district for the party candidate Asha Nautiyal.

Addressing a rally in Chandranagar, Rudraprayag, the Chief Minister bowed to the holy land of Kedarnath and said that he considers himself fortunate to have come to the holy land of Gods and Goddesses. He urged the public to support the BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Slams Son Against Wall, Kills Him Over Mobile Phone Addiction and Lack of Interest in Studies; Arrested During Last Rites Preparation.

The Chief Minister said that Asha Nautiyal has always done the best development work here while serving the area. He added that for the development of this area, we have to fulfill the dreams of the former MLA Shaila Rani.

Kedarnath Assembly seat was vacant after the death of the former MLA Shaila Rani.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Abuja Marking First Ever Visit to Nigeria, Receives Warm Welcome From President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (See Pics and Video).

During the address, CM Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special love for Uttarakhand, as he is a great devotee of Baba Kedarnath. His devotion, faith, and love for Kedarnath are not hidden from anyone.

He added that PM Modi has declared the third decade of the 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand and a grand form of Kedarnath Dham is being built under his guidance. This area has been developed with an amount of more than Rs 2,000 crore. From the construction of control rooms, hospitals, and police stations to housing for pilgrimage priests, the government is engaged in several works in the area.

"...Prime Minister had said in Kedarnath Dham that the third decade of 21st century will be of Uttarakhand. It means that the coming 10 years will be of Uttarakhand in every sector. Uttarakhand will develop rapidly, it will be at the heights of progress. He didn't say it just for the sake of saying, he said this with a resolve and its impact can be seen today across the Kedarnath Assembly constituency and the state," he said.

Counting the efforts of the state government, CM Dhami stated that the state government has taken several steps, including a bill of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Conversion Law, Anti-Riot Law, and Anti-Copying Law. He added that 18500 government jobs have been given in the state in the last 3 years.

The bye-elections in the Kedarnath Assembly constituency will be held on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)