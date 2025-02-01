New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of making 'fake' promises on education, healthcare, employment, and pollution control.

Chief Minister Dhami also pointed out the AAP's failure to clean the Yamuna River and alleged that the party while failing to deliver on its promise to clean the river has been shifting the blame onto Haryana.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister was attending a public rally in support of BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency Parvesh Verma.

Addressing the rally, CM Dhami said, "The AAP candidate from this constituency who is also the former Chief Minister made big promises and all those announcements, but they were all fake. He had said he would open new schools, and Mohalla Clinic, people would be given jobs, Delhi would be made pollution-free, and the Yamuna would be cleaned. The Yamuna hasn't been cleaned. In Uttarakhand, the Yamuna River is equal to 'Amrit', people take baths and also use Yamuna River water for drinking. (AAP) polluted Yamuna themselves and now they are blaming Haryana for it."

Parvesh Verma is up against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi assembly constituency.

In the previous two elections, held in 2020 and 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saw a resounding victory. The national capital is all set for a three-way contest between the ruling AAP, the main opposition BJP and Congress.

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma on Friday filed a complaint with ACB against Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging corruption concerning Delhi Sports University (DSU).

Verma, who is contesting Delhi polls from the New Delhi seat against Kejriwal, in his complaint alleged "corrupt misappropriation of public funds" through "the abuse of official positions to gain wrongful benefits".

The complaint has been filed with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government.

Verma's advocate, Vivek Garg, told ANI that this was "a huge fraud" with the students of Delhi and a complaint has been filed with the ACB on behalf of the BJP candidate.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly criticised the searches initiated at his Kapurthala residence in the national capital and stressed that no action is being taken against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parvesh Verma while he is "openly distributing" cash.

AAP alleged that Verma, BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly, has been distributing cash and several other items ahead of the assembly elections.

"Parvesh Verma is openly distributing cash but they can't see him. He tweets and informs where he will distribute money. They don't pay attention to that. But the raid is conducted at the residence of Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj. Are we criminals? What have we done?" Mann remarked while addressing the gathering at a public rally in Greater Kailash.

This came after Punjab CM Mann on Thursday alleged that a team from the Election Commission along with Delhi Police came to conduct a raid at his Kapurthala House residence and alleged that the poll panel has been overlooking the "open money distribution by the BJP people".

In a post on X, Mann alleged that Delhi Police and Election Commission were defaming Punjabis at the behest of the BJP.

Election Commission sources had earlier said that the poll panel has not conducted any raid on the Delhi residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Kapurthala House.

Returning Officer of the New Delhi constituency, OP Pandey, later clarified they received a complaint about money distribution. (ANI)

