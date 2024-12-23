Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday congratulated the newly elected president of Akhil Garhwal Sabha Roshan Dhasmana over phone.

Talking to Roshan Dhasmana, who won the election for the post of president, and Gajendra Bhandari, who was elected unopposed to the post of General Secretary, the Chief Minister congratulated them over the phone.

He expressed hope that the new executive of Akhil Garhwal Sabha will work to take forward the cultural heritage of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the rich culture of the state is seen in the Kauthag organized by Garhwal Sabha. Local folk artists get a platform. Garhwal Sabha is doing commendable work towards the preservation of Garhwali literature, dialect, language.

Garhwal Sabha is doing important work towards connecting the new generation with its culture, dialect, language and said that all possible support will be provided to Akhil Garhwal Sabha by the state government. (ANI)

