Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed to provide the benefit of accident insurance to passengers traveling in private buses in the state.

CM Dhami has ordered the Secretary of Transport to submit a proposal within 10 days to bring uniformity in the compensation of government and private buses. At present, a total assistance of Rs 5 lakh is provided to the family members of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund and Road Safety Fund on death in an accident while traveling in the buses of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation. Apart from this, an accident compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh is also given by the corporation.

Now the passengers of private bus operators will also get the benefit of this scheme. With this, the families of the passengers of private buses will be able to get a total relief amount of Rs 10 lakh during accidents. The Chief Minister said that the pain of loss of life in road accidents is unbearable for all families. In such a situation, there should not be any kind of inequality in the relief amount.

CM Dhami has directed that the Road Safety Manual should be presented in the next cabinet soon. Along with this, the process of increasing enforcement on roads, ensuring fitness of buses, conducting driving test and health test of drivers and installing remaining crash barriers should be expedited.

CM Dhami said that the state government is committed towards road safety and the safety of passengers is the top priority. All departments have been instructed to make coordinated efforts in this direction. (ANI)

