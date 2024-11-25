Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has greeted the people of the state on Constitution Day. In a message issued on the eve of Constitution Day, the Chief Minister said that the Constitution is the soul of the country. It is also the protector of the pride, rights and honour of every Indian.

Paying homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, the Chief Minister said that the Indian Constitution has a special role in creating India's unique identity in the world.

Also Read | 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Now Open in Delhi University', Says NSUI's National President Varun Choudhary on DUSU Election Result 2024.

Dhami said that the Constitution has mentioned fundamental rights as well as duties for every citizen. It is the duty of every citizen not only to use the rights granted by the Constitution but also to protect its values. The Chief Minister urged people to contribute to creation of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'.

The Centre will observe Constitution Day events throughout the year, focusing on educating citizens about the members of the Constitution Drafting Committee, the pivotal role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and the contributions of the 15 women involved in drafting the Constitution.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Participate in Samvidhan Divas Celebrations at Supreme Court on November 26.

During this period, initiatives will be organised in every village to promote awareness of constitutional values and the legacy of these significant figures, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

"Respect for the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has always been a core principle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Reflecting this commitment, Prime Minister Modi initiated the annual celebration of November 26 as Constitution Day," Meghwal added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)