Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated the Kanda Mahotsav. On this occasion, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of 11 schemes worth Rs 83 crore and inaugurated a scheme worth Rs 1.80 crore in Bageshwar district. The Chief Minister also made several announcements to further accelerate the development of the district, according to a release.

Describing the Kanda Mahotsav as a priceless heritage of the state, the Chief Minister said that this festival has played a major role in preserving the state's rich traditions and making a unique contribution in passing them on to future generations. This festival provides a platform for our small traders, artisans and farmers to display and sell their products.

The Chief Minister said that our folk culture is our basic identity and wherever we are in life or wherever we go in the world, our first identity is that we are residents of Uttarakhand. We should always be proud of the culture of Uttarakhand, the attire of Uttarakhand and the food of Uttarakhand, said the release.

He said that it is because of such events that our folk culture becomes even stronger. He also praised the efforts of the organizers for doing a wonderful job of preserving our cultural heritage and taking it to the new generation.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cultural heritage is being revived in the country. At the same time, through aspects like Vocal for Local, Make in India, and Made in India, work is being done to encourage women working in our local industries and self-help groups. In this direction, our government has also started many important schemes. Local products are getting recognition not only in the state but also at the national and international levels.

The Chief Minister said that the women of the state are being empowered. One lakh women in the state have become Lakhpati Didi. House of Himalaya brand has been created to get the hill products recognized. The state government is continuously working to increase local livelihood opportunities through the One District Two Product Scheme. All efforts are being made to get local products recognized at the national and international levels. (ANI)

