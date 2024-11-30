Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], November 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated the City Forest (Nagar Van) built in Haldwani at Rampur Road at a cost of one crore. The Chief Minister also planted trees in the Nagar Van.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami said that providing better health and a clean environment to the people living in the city is the priority of the government.

He said that the City Forest is a place where you will find peace amidst the hustle and bustle of the city. Lawn, Bamboo Hut, Children's Park, Open Air Gym, Walking Path, Cycling Trail and Elephant Selfie Point are the main attractions in the City Forest. The City Forest has been established on 7.5 hectares of land by the Forest Department.

The City Forest has botanical species like Khair, Sheesham, Teak, Kanjoo, Amaltash, Eucalyptus, Maulshree, Chatyun, Bamboo, Sandalwood, Neem, Bel, Parijat, Pakhar etc. Along with this, works like boundary walls, plantation, lawn development work, children's park, open gym, walking trail, reception area, entry gate, footpath, ATV trail, water tank etc. are being done in the city forest.

A cafeteria, souvenir shop, wellness area, butterfly garden, rock garden, cactus garden, expansion of trails and canopy walkway will be proposed in future in the city forest.

Meanwhile, Dhami has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for including Yoganagari Rishikesh in the list of 40 major tourist destinations with the aim of promoting the tourism sector of the country and making it world-class.

The Chief Minister said that under this scheme, a state-of-the-art rafting base station will be constructed in Rishikesh with an amount of Rs 100 crore. This project will promote water sports as well as provide a convenient and exciting experience to tourists.

He said that the construction of the rafting base station will create new employment opportunities for the local people and will also strengthen the economy of the state.

The Chief Minister has been engaged in various developmental projects for the state's welfare.Earlier on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved an amount of Rs 66.12 crore for the construction of roads and bridges in various assembly constituencies, according to an official statement. (ANI)

