Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a roadshow in Rudrapur on Thursday, rallying support for BJP candidates contesting the local body elections. The event commenced at Galla Mandi and concluded at the Transit Camp Football Ground in Udham Singh Nagar.

In a similar vein, CM Dhami held a roadshow in Haldwani city, urging citizens to vote for Gajraj Singh Bisht as mayor and other BJP candidates for councillors.

During the roadshow, a large number of people welcomed CM Dhami with flowers and garlands. Wherever CM Dhami's roadshow passed, people were seen raising slogans in his favour.

CM Dhami said that the unprecedented support received from every direction during the campaign for the municipal elections is proof that the people are with the BJP, and we are going to form a "triple engine government" in all the municipal areas of the state with a huge majority.

On January 8, the star campaigners list includes BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, among other cabinet ministers, members of Parliaments and former chief ministers of Uttarakhand.

Earlier, the State Election Commission of Uttarakhand reported that a total of 6,496 nominations have been received for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25 in Uttarakhand.

The date for the filling of nominations started on December 27, 2024.

According to the data from the State Election Commission, 103 nominations have been submitted for the position of City Head in Municipal Corporations, and 2,325 nomination papers have been filed for the role of Councillor in Municipal Corporations.

Additionally, 284 nominations have been received for the position of Chairman in Municipal Palika Parishads, while 1,922 nomination papers have been submitted for the role of Member in Municipal Palika Parishads.

For Nagar Panchayats, 295 nominations have been received for the chairman position and 1,567 nominations for the member position.

In total, 682 nominations have been filed for the positions of City Head or Chairman for different bodies and 5,814 nomination papers for Councillor or Member.

Earlier on December 23, 2024, the State Election Commission officially announced the dates for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25, with elections to be held for 11 Municipal Corporations, 43 Municipal Councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state.

The Commission has set the voting date for January 23, 2025, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25, 2025. (ANI)

