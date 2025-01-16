Hyderabad, January 16: The schedule for Telangana Common Entrance Tests 2025 (TG CETs 2025) has been officially announced by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). The full details of the examination schedule are available on the official TGCHE website, tgche.ac.in. The exams, which will be conducted for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses, are scheduled to take place in the coming months. Students aspiring for courses such as BE, BTech, BPharm, LLB, and MBA can now begin preparing for the exams as per the given dates. Neet UG 2025 Exam To Be Held in Pen and Paper Mode in Single Day and Shift, Check Details.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be held for multiple streams, including Engineering and Agriculture courses. Other exams like the TS ECET, TS LAWCET, and TS ICET will also be conducted as part of the TG CETs 2025. Candidates can refer to the official website for more information regarding eligibility, application procedures, and registration fees. Scroll below to check the full schedule. SSC MTS Result 2024: Staff Selection Commission To Soon Declare Results of MTS, Havaldar Exams at ssc.gov.in, Know How To Check Scorecard and Merit List.

TG CETs Date Sheet 2025

Exam Name Courses Organising University Exam Date TG EAPCET BE, BTech, BPharm, BPlg, Pharm-D JNTUH April 29, April 30 (Agriculture and Pharmacy), May 2 to May 5 (Engineering) TG ECET Second-year lateral entry into BE, BTech, BPharm Osmania May 12 TG Ed.CET BEd Kakatiya June 1 TG LAWCET 3-year and 5-year LLB Osmania June 6 TG PGLCET LLM TG ICET MBA and MCA MGU June 8 and June 9 TG PGECET ME, MTech, MPharm, MPlg, MArch and PharmD (PB) JNTUH June 16 to June 19 TG PECET UGD PEd and BPEd Palamuru June 11 to June 14 (Physical Efficiency and Skill Test)

The Telangana Common Entrance Tests 2025 (TG CETs 2025) offer students an essential opportunity to secure admissions into various prestigious courses across the state. With exams scheduled across different months, candidates are urged to stay updated with the official notifications and prepare accordingly. It is advisable for aspirants to keep track of the exam dates, eligibility criteria, and other relevant details by regularly visiting the official TGCHE website.

