Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' for the municipal elections scheduled for January 23 at the BJP State Headquarters in Dehradun.

Further addressing the crowd Dhami said, "Sankalp Patra is a proof of our leadership and our dedication, which reflects every step taken towards the overall development and prosperity of the people."

"The important and far-reaching topics included in this Sankalp Patra will prove to be a milestone in improving the standard of living of every citizen of the state and the country under the able and visionary leadership of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Dhami highlighted the works being done by the state government and said, "...Our state government is constantly making efforts to give Uttarakhand new heights of development. Our government has worked to implement various schemes of the central government in the state in a very effective manner. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the solid waste management and sanitation system is being further improved and strengthened in every city. Efforts have been made to provide the benefits of various public welfare schemes like Smart City Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Amrit Yojana to every citizen of Uttarakhand.".

"This Sankalp Patra of ours not only presents a blueprint of development plans but also proves the working style and transparency of the BJP. In the upcoming municipal elections, the overall development of cities will be ensured under the leadership of the BJP and better facilities will be provided to the citizens," added Dhami.

Notably, they hold a total of 11 municipal corporations, among which Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Kashipur, and Srinagar are the major ones. Now all eyes are on the electoral dynamics of these five major municipal corporations. Currently, the BJP occupies the mayoral seats in Dehradun, Haldwani, and Kashipur, while the Congress holds Haridwar and Srinagar. (ANI)

