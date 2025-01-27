Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday distributed appointment letters to a total of 530 selected candidates while participating in the programme organised at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun. The Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to the selected candidates for the posts of 352 health workers (female ANM) and 178 scalers of Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated all the selected candidates and said that today is an important day in the history of the whole of India. Uttarakhand has done the historic work of implementing the "Uniform Civil Code Law" for the first time in the country. It is also an honour for us to give appointment letters to all the people on such an auspicious day. Today is an important milestone in the lives of all the people getting appointments. He said that with the appointments of all, along with making the health services of the state more robust, efforts for environmental protection will also get momentum. ANM sisters are a strong pillar of our health services, which act as a bridge between every family in society and health services.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials Donald Trump for First Time After Later's Inauguration, Congratulates Him on 'Historic Win', Says 'India-US Committed to Trusted Partnership'.

"...Earlier there was a lot of favouritism, corruption and rigging in recruitments in Uttarakhand... When this information came to us, we decided that at any cost we would not let the future of our talented students be spoiled... After this, we took action against the copy mafia and have sent more than 100 copy mafias behind bars... We have made an anti-copy law..." said the CM while addressing the event.

The Chief Minister said that this period has been a period of employment for the state of Uttarakhand. He said that earlier there used to be huge bias, rigging and corruption in recruitment in Uttarakhand. The state government has implemented the country's strictest anti-cheating law in the state to save the future of eligible candidates and talents. Our state has emerged as a leading state in employing the youth, we have succeeded in reducing the unemployment rate by a record 4.4 per cent in a year, which is more than the national average.

Also Read | India-China To Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025, 'Flights To Start Soon', Says MEA.

The Chief Minister said that health services will get more strength after the appointment of new ANM health workers of the state government. Strengthening the health services in the state, about 58 lakh Ayushman cards have been distributed by the state government under the Ayushman scheme so far. Through this, so far more than 11 lakh patients of the state have received cashless treatment worth about Rs 2100 crore. We are setting up a medical college in every district of the state so that the people of our remote and inaccessible hilly areas can get modern health facilities in their district itself.

The Chief Minister said that ensuring the availability of health services in rural and remote areas of the state is the priority of the state government. The Chief Minister said that appointment letters are also being provided for 178 posts of scaler in the Forest Department. The responsibility of the scaler is to take care of the forests as well as protect the environmental balance and biodiversity of the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)