Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Baikunth Chaturdashi Fair and Development Exhibition on Thursday, organised at Awas Vikas Maidan in Srinagar area of Garhwal district.

Reportedly, the CM offered prayers at Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple and then inspected the departmental stalls at the venue and addressed the public.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Neighbour Stabs Mother and Son to Death Over 6-Month-Old Feud in Sangareddy, Police Launch Manhunt for Accused.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami bowed his head at Lord Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple on the occasion of Baikunth Chaturdashi festival.

He prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state by offering water to Lord Shiva, moreover he offered lotus flowers to the Shivling.

Also Read | Mahesh Kumar Khichi Elected As Delhi's New Mayor, Defeats BJP Councillor Kishan Lal by Just 3 Votes (Watch Videos).

The Mahant of the temple, Ashutosh Puri performed the worship.

The students of Shri Jai Dayal Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya Srinagar recited Swasti.

The CM welcomed the people who inauguration ceremony of Baikunth Chaturdashi Mela and said, "I am very happy to come to this mythological Dham situated on the banks of Patit Pavani Maa Alaknanda. The mythological temples of this area are the priceless heritage of our state."

Calling the fair a "symbol of faith" of the state and the rich traditions, he added, "this fair, organized every year on the occasion of Baikunth Chaturdashi, is a symbol of the faith of Devbhoomi as well as our rich traditions."

He further congratulated the cultural committee to bring forth the cultural heritage of the state.

"I also congratulate the organizing committee of this fair, because you people are working to take this cultural heritage to the new generation," the CM said.

Recalling how Prime Minister Narendra Modi called this decade as the "decade of Uttarakhand," he said, "PM Narendra Modi had said that the third decade of the 21st century will be the decade of Uttarakhand and today our double engine government is continuously working to fulfil the statement made by the Honorable Prime Minister."

"Be it Badrinath Dham or Kedarnath Dham, master plan works are going on everywhere at a cost of crores. Rishikesh Karnaprayag Rail Project will strengthen connectivity in the hills including Srinagar," he added.

Referring to the ongoing schemes in Srinagar area, the Chief Minister said that work is going on for a Critical Care Unit of more than 50 beds in the Medical College at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

"Roadways bus station and parking have been constructed in Srinagar at a cost of Rs 4.88 crore. Dr Dhan Singh keeps making efforts for whatever work is necessary for the development of the area and these works are also being done. By making Srinagar Nagar Palika into a Municipal Corporation, development works are being done rapidly," he said.

He added that emphasis is being laid on developing a new township in Belkandi Bilkedar area.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister released a book on leopard and human conflict reduction prepared by the District Education and Training Institute under the direction of District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan. This booklet related to aspects related to protection from leopards will be included in the curriculum of students from class 1 to 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)