Hyderabad, November 14: In a shocking incident, a long-standing feud between two families turned fatal when a neighbor fatally stabbed a mother and her son in Sangareddy, Hyderabad. The victims, 50-year-old Sarojini and her 30-year-old son Anil, were attacked by Nagaraju, their neighbour, over a dispute that had been simmering for six months. The altercation stemmed from the drowning death of Nagaraju's two-year-old son, which he suspected was caused by Anil's sister, Neha. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who remains at large.

The fatal incident in Hyderabad’s Sangareddy district unfolded on Thursday morning, November 14, escalating from a deep-seated, six-month dispute. According to a report by The Times of India, tensions between Nagaraju and the victim’s family began when Nagaraju’s two-year-old son tragically drowned in a well. Nagaraju and his family harboured suspicions that the drowning was not accidental and believed that Anil’s sister, Neha, was somehow responsible for their child’s death. Hyderabad Horror: Auto Driver Rapes Woman After Taking Her to Isolated Location in Masjid Banda; Police Launch Manhunt for Accused.

This suspicion drove a wedge between the neighbours, leading to numerous confrontations and mounting hostility. On the day of the incident, Nagaraju’s family reportedly initiated a heated argument with Anil and his mother, Sarojini. Sensing the situation could become violent, the victims attempted to leave their houses to de-escalate tensions. However, Nagaraju arrived on the scene shortly after, armed with a knife. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Shoots Girlfriend’s Father for Sending Her Away to US To Break Their Relationship (Watch Video).

He drove to the street corner, where Sarojini and Anil were trying to distance themselves from the conflict, and in a sudden act of violence, he fatally stabbed both mother and son. Following the brutal attack, Nagaraju fled the scene. The Times of India reported that the police have registered a murder case and initiated a search operation to apprehend him.

