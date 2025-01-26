New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Uttarakhand tableau which rolled down the Kartavya Path on Sunday showcased the hill state's cultural heritage, natural beauty and adventure sports.

The front of the tableau showed a woman creating the famous Aipan art of Uttarakhand.

This art form, which has gained global recognition, is made using rice flour and ochre (red clay).

The trailer section of the tableau highlighted adventure sports and tourism in Uttarakhand, such as hill cycling in Nainital and Mussoorie, trekking in the Valley of Flowers and Kedarkanth, and adventure activities in Rishikesh like bungee jumping, zip-lining, and rock climbing.

