New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Dr V Narayanan on Tuesday took charge as the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), succeeding S Somnath. As a distinguished Scientist (Apex Grade), Narayanan brings nearly four decades of experience at ISRO to his new role.

In a post on X, the ISRO announced, "Dr V Narayanan, Distinguished Scientist (Apex Grade), has assumed charge of Secretary, Department of Space, Chairman, Space Commission and Chairman, ISRO."

Also Read | Maharashtra: 35 Crows Found Dead in 2 Days in Udgir; Carcasses Sent for Testing.

"This marks a key leadership transition for India's space program. With nearly four decades at ISRO, his leadership is set to guide India's ambitious space missions," the post added on X.

According to a statement from ISRO, he previously held the position of Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), one of the main centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which has a unit in Bangalore and its headquarters in Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read | Honey Rose Controversy: Kerala High Court Grants Bail to Boby Chemmanur in Sexual Harassment Case, Says 'Can't Say There Is No Double Meaning'.

In his capacity as Director, he gave LPSC techno-managerial leadership. LPSC is involved in the development of chemical and electric propulsion systems for satellites, control systems for launch vehicles, liquid, semi-cryogenic, and cryogenic propulsion stages for launch vehicles, and transducers for propulsion system health monitoring.

Narayan joined ISRO in 1984 and functioned in various capacities before becoming Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre in January 2018.

He earned a Silver Medal for placing first in his M. Tech program at IIT Kharagpur, where he also earned a PhD in Aerospace Engineering and an M. Tech in Cryogenic Engineering. Additionally, he received the Life Fellowship Award from IIT Kharagpur in 2023 and the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2018.

Before joining ISRO in 1984, he began his career with TI Diamond Chain Ltd., Madras Rubber Factory, BHEL, Trichy, and BHEL, Ranipet, where he worked for a year and a half. He served as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre for seven of his forty years of meritorious service at ISRO.

Narayan designed the engine systems, created the required software tools, helped set up the infrastructure and test facilities, performed testing and qualification, finished developing the Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS), and made it operational for the GSLV Mk-ll vehicle's cryogenic technology.

As Chairman of the Project Management Council of Space Transportation System, he guided the teams for the operational & new launch vehicles. He was also responsible for the Propulsion Systems for Venus Orbiter, Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan, Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) and the Next Generational Launch Vehicle programme cleared by Cabinet recently.

Dr Narayanan has been honoured with 26 awards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)