Berhampur, Nov 24 (PTI) A bronze statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed in Odisha's Ganjam district, the BJP said on Sunday.

BJP MLA K Anil Kumar laid the foundation stone for the project at the Ramalingam Park in Berhampur.

Also Read | Odisha Parba 2024: PM Narendra Modi Highlights Govt's Efforts To Make State Prosperous and One of Fastest-Growing States (Watch Video).

The total height of the statue would be 17 feet, with a base of 6.5 feet.

Several BJP leaders, including former deputy speaker Ram Chandra Panda and Berhampur's Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei, attended the function.

Also Read | Winter Session 2024: INDIA Bloc To Hold Parliamentary Floor Leaders Meeting To Decide Strategy on November 25.

Kumar said around Rs 20 lakh would be needed for the statue, and it would be spent from his Local Area Development (LAD) Fund.

"We are targeting to unveil the statue on December 25, the birth anniversary of the former prime minister," he said

A local sculptor has been entrusted to make the statue on a war footing, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)