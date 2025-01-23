West Champaran (Bihar) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Vigilance Department conducted a raid at the residence of Rajnikant Praveen, the District Education Officer of Bettiah, in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case, confirmed offcials.

The Vigilance Department alleged that Praveen, who has been serving as the District Education Officer since 2005, has accumulated significant movable and immovable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Also Read | What Is Centralised Pension Payments System? All About CPPS System As EPFO Eases Pension Disbursement Process for EPS Members.

According to the Vigilance Department, "Rajnikant Praveen presently posted as District Education Officer, Bettiah (West Champaran) during the period 2005 to till date has accumulated huge moveable and immoveable assets in furtherance of criminal conspiracy illicitly to the extent of Rs1,87,23,625 approx which is disproportionate to his legitimate source of income."

Meanwhile, The BPSC controversy has taken a shocking turn with Educator Guru Rahman attempting self-harm in solidarity with protesting students.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Find 'Clinching' Evidence in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case, Say Key Document Proves Attacker Mohammad Shahzad a 'Bangladeshi National'.

Rahman slashed his wrist and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, reiterating the demand for a re-examination of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.

The 70th BPSC exam was in controversy due to allegations of paper leak. However, the BPSC has not cancelled the examination in question. Meanwhile, Chairman Ravi Parmar earlier said that no irregularities were found while denying the allegations.

"I request Nitish kumar to take action against Chairman Ravi Parmar," Guru Rahman said, adding that previously he wrote a letter opposing the removal of article 370 and this time he was writing for the students.

The matter is currently in the High Court, with a hearing scheduled for January 31. Rahman has urged the government and BPSC not to publish the exam results until the issue is resolved. The situation has gained attention from prominent figures, including Rahul Gandhi, who met with the protesting students, and Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor, who flagged off a state-wide bike rally to raise awareness about the issue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)