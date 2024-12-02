Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh police have seized 122 kg of cannabis, which was disguised as dry fruits, in an online order in Visakhapatnam. The cannabis was being transported from Machkhand in Odisha to Delhi and had been booked as a courier shipment by four individuals from Bihar, according to the police.

the police have arrested four accused in connection with the case and have increased surveillance near railway and bus complexes to prevent the transport of ganja.

"The courier company informed us about a suspicious parcel booked as dry fruits. We investigated the case and found that four people from Bihar had booked this ganja as a courier," Ajitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Visakhapatnam City said.

Furthermore, to prevent further transport of illegal drugs, the police have increased surveillance near railway stations and bus terminals.

DCP Ajitha also mentioned that the cannabis was likely being transported into the city from the Alluri district, leading to increased vehicle inspections and urging courier companies to report any suspicious shipments immediately.

"Since it is near Alluri district, it is coming into the city (Visakhapatnam) from there. We have increased vehicle inspection and are requesting courier companies to immediately bring to our attention any suspicious parcels," added Ajitha DCP.

The police seized 64 packets of cannabis, weighing 122 kg, in the area covered by Two Town Police Station. The accused had attempted to conceal the cannabis by disguising them as dry fruits to avoid detection. However, the police were able to crack the case thanks to the alertness of the courier company. (ANI)

