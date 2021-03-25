Baghmundi/ Jhargram/ Mecheda, Mar 25 (PTI) In an outreach to tribals and the Kurmi community of the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday promised a development board, free education and jobs for them.

Shah also assailed the ruling TMC for handing over their rights and lands to infiltrators to serve vote-bank politics.

Continuing his tirade against the "politics of appeasement" of the TMC government, Shah claimed Banerjee wants Urdu to be the teaching medium in the state instead of Bengali to appease a specific community.

Slamming chief minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to generate employment in the state and for chasing away the automobile industry, Shah asked people to vote for BJP if they want pro-people schemes .

Taking a dig at the TMC Supremo, Shah said despite promising to be a `Didi' to everyone, aafter a decade in power "Didi sirf apne Bhatija ka bua ban ke rah gayi (didi has remained an aunt only to her nephew)".

Shah also accused Banerjee of trying to terrorise the masses by using the slogan `Khela hobe' and asserted that "this time there will be no Khela (game), everyone will be able to cast their vote Fairly and freely."

The BJP leader who is on a whirlwind tour of the state, especially in the poll-bound -Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore, Jhargram districts - said the time has come to bid "goodbye" to the misrule of the TMC and Mamata Banerjee.

"The TMC government has done nothing for Adivasis and the other backward communities of the state. If voted to power, we will bring in a new era of development. Every family of the Kurmi community and Adivasi community will have one member who will be provided with employment. We will come up with Junglemahal development board for the overall development of the area," he said

Claiming that various backward castes such as `Mahishya' and `Teli' were left out of the reserved category because of her "politics of appeasement", Shah promised to include all the 'left out' Hindu backward castes in the OBC list if voted to power in Bengal.

'For the sake of appeasement politics, the rights of the Adivasis and the backward castes were given to a specific community. We will change this. We will make Bengal free of appeasement, where you can organise Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja without fear," he said.

Asserting that the days of TMC's misrule is numbered in Bengal, Shah said "once voted to power BJP will stop infiltration into Bengal".

Reaching to Adivasi women folk, Shah promised free education in their language and free local transportation. Promising to usher in a new era of development through industrialisation to generate jobs, Shah said, "initially, it was the Left which ensured flight of capital. Then it was Didi who chased away the automobile industry from Bengal. She has failed to generate employment.

"If you want schemes, vote for Modiji, if you prefer scams, then vote for the incompetent TMC. It is for you to decide," he said while addressing an election rally at Baghmundi here.He also promised to build an AIIMS in the Junglemahal area.

"Didi is saying Khela Hobe. What is Khela Hobe? You are trying to intimidate the voters. Koi Khela nahin hoga. Aap sab nirbhay hokar vote dijiye (No one will play games. Please vote without fear," Shah said.

"They cannot stall BJP's march to power. Once we are in power, every perpetrator of violence that led to the killing of BJP workers will be behind bars," he asserted while claiming that TMC `goons' have so far killed more than 130 of its workers.

Stressing on the need for pure drinking water in the area, Shah said the TMC government had forced Purulia natives to consume "fluoride contaminated water".

"We will come up with a Rs 10,000 crore clean drinking water project in Purulia. `Didi' has forced you to drink fluoride contaminated water," he said.

Highlighting the prevalence of dengue and malaria in the area, the senior BJP leader said, "if you want to get rid of dengue and malaria, you have to defeat Didi in the elections.

"She has a special affinity with dengue and malaria, and that is why she has done nothing to address the problem here," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)