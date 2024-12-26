New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a day-long visit to Jammu on Friday, his office said.

During his visit, the vice president will preside over as the chief guest at the 10th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

He will also visit Mata Vaishno Devi temple and Bhairon Baba mandir, the Vice President's Secretariat said Thursday.

