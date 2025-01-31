New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said his detailed dissent note to the report of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was censored by panel chairman Jagdambika Pal without his knowledge.

Owaisi, who was a member of the Committee, submitted a 231-page dissent note to the report that was handed over to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

He accused the Chairman of misusing the rules of procedure to alter his dissent note to the report.

"I'd submitted a detailed dissent note to the Joint Committee against the Waqf Amendment Bill. It's shocking that parts of my note were redacted without my knowledge. The deleted sections were not controversial; they only stated facts," Owaisi said on X.

"The Chairman Jagdambika Pal got the report he wanted, but why stifle the opposition's voice? Since he misused a rule to alter my report, I will soon release my complete dissent note for the public to read," he said.

The rules of procedure state that the Chairman can expunge from the minutes of dissent words, phrases or expressions that are unparliamentary, irrelevant or otherwise inappropriate.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in (1) above, the Speaker shall have the power to order expunctions in like circumstances or to review all decisions regarding expunction from minutes of dissent and the decision of the Speaker shall be final," the rules state.

The panel on Wednesday adopted by a majority vote its report that contained changes suggested by members of the ruling BJP, prompting the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted the report on the draft legislation by a 15-11 majority vote. Opposition members submitted dissent notes to the report.

The BJP members insisted that the Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August last year, seeks to bring modernity, transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties.

On the other hand, the opposition termed it an attack on the constitutional rights of the Muslim community and interference in the functioning of Waqf boards.

