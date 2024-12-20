Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday said the ongoing conflicts in Europe and West Asia have caused significant disruptions in global supply chains, but pointed out that these challenges have opened up new opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs.

Speaking virtually at the '21st Young Indian National Summit - Take Pride', General Chauhan referred to the current era as one marked by "big, global disruption" across technological, economic, environmental, and demographic sectors. He, however, emphasised that every disruption presents an opportunity.

Referring specifically to the wars in Ukraine and West Asia, the senior army official noted, "The two wars have disrupted the geopolitical environment and caused major disruptions in global supply chains."

"However, I believe that in every disruption, there lies an opportunity," he continued, specifically pointing to the industrial sector, where new markets have been created both domestically and internationally.

General Chauhan also discussed the persistent challenge of turning disruptions into opportunities, stressing the importance of India maintaining its strategic autonomy.

Welcoming the more than a thousand participants at the summit, he said, "India has emerged as the beacon of global enterprises and is now the fifth-largest economy in the world."

He added that India also boasts 1.26 lakh registered start-ups, making it the third-largest start-up ecosystem globally. Additionally, 12,000 new patents have been registered in services, communication, IT, and ITeS, with more than one million people employed in these sectors.

General Chauhan commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vikshit Bharat 2047' vision, which he believes will propel India into the top ranks of global economic powers. He noted that the country is already seen as a job creator, not a job seeker, and that the world is increasingly recognising the role of 'Atmanirbhar India,' where youth and women play a dominant part.

He also highlighted the growth of start-ups in the cybersecurity and space sectors, stating, "Our young entrepreneurs are upskilling themselves to venture into niche areas and compete with the best." He pointed out that some Indian start-ups are even launching satellites.

Encouraging entrepreneurs to "dream big," General Chauhan called for ramping up production, particularly focusing on the "Make In India" initiative, and for India to become a credible exporter of defence products with comprehensive solutions.

He also emphasised that India is developing cutting-edge technology in cybersecurity with the help of government institutions, ensuring effective national security while focusing on 'Yuva Shakti.'

General Chauhan pointed out that 45 per cent of start-ups in India are led by women, underscoring the critical role of 'Nari Shakti' in nation-building.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Staff at Headquarters Eastern Command, Lieutenant General R C Srikanth, expressed confidence in India's ability to deliver the technology necessary for future combat.

"Our young minds, our industry will stand up and deliver technology for any future combat," he said, discussing technology and security handholding to safeguard the nation.

When asked about the potential threat posed by neighbouring countries like China and the deployment of forces, General Srikanth declined to discuss specifics but affirmed, "We always work for a peaceful environment." PTI SUS

