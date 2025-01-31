New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Exuding confidence ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Vishwas Nagar Om Prakash Sharma on Thursday said that the BJP will form a government in the national capital.

He also hailed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying that he has motivated all the party workers during his public meeting.

"All the BJP workers are working towards winning the polls...Rajnath Singh has motivated all the members and workers today during a public meeting...BJP will form a government in Delhi..." said Om Prakash Sharma while speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his "poison" remark and said that he promised to clean the Yamuna River and when unable to accomplish this, framed accusations against the Haryana government.

"... He (Arvind Kejriwal) had said that if he comes to power, he will clean the Yamuna river within 3 years and make the water drinkable. When he could not do it, he said that people from Haryana had mixed poison in it. I want to ask you, is BJP such a party whose Chief Minister will make Delhiites drink poison?... He (Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini) has himself gone into the Yamuna River and drank the water and has shown it..." said Rajnath Singh while carrying out a poll campaign in the Vishwas Nagar Assembly Constituency in the national capital.

"What is the reason that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to come into power in the centre? The reason behind it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility, dedication and people's faith in him. I contest parliamentary polls from Lucknow and till today nobody in Lucknow can say that the BJP did not fulfil any of the promises made. There is not much of a need to carry out an election campaign as people have immense trust in us," he added.

The Delhi polls are scheduled for February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. (ANI)

