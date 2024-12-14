Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Amid controversy over a removal notice to a temple in Mumbai's Dadar area, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that the state government will hold discussions with the railways to find a solution to the issue.

Speaking to the media in Pune, CM Fadnavis said, "The court's order had categorised temples, and as per that order, old temple structures can be regularized. We will speak with the railway administration and try to find a solution to this issue. Whatever we can do within the rules to regularize the structure, we will do."

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Telangana: Woman Out To Answer Nature’s Call Attacked by Big Cat in Adilabad’s Dedra Village.

The Central Railway had recently issued a notice to the temple committee for the removal of the temple structure, saying that it was coming in the way of the proposed expansion of the Dadar railway station.

Earlier, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya assured that no demolition would take place. "The temple in Dadar received the notice yesterday. We spoke to the railways they have assured us that no demolition would take place," Somaiya said.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2024: Pandomeium in Lok Sabha As PM Narendra Modi Recalls Emergency As 'Dark Chapter', Says 'Congress Strangulated Democracy in 1975'.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also visited the temple near Dadar railway station after Central Railway issued a notice.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "The 'Maha Aarti' was started by Shive Sena in this country. It's not a new thing for Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) members to visit the temple here...We organized Maha Aarti in the 1990s."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant expressed shock over the railway's notice.

"Their (BJP's) Hinduism is fake... We don't provoke hatred. If Central Railway issues a demolition notice for the temple, it would be shocking to us. Even the owners of houses over 20 years old have gained ownership, and this temple is around 80 years old," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)