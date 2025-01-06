South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday felicitated 95 Indian fishermen who were released from Bangladeshi jail.

Mamata Banerjee said, "Earlier when fishermen crossed the line and were sent to Bangladesh jail or die then no one used to bother but our government has given them an ID Card. If any fisherman is lost or crosses border then we can track them. We can locate their position. We came to know that they were detained by Bangladesh police. Till the time they were not returned their family members were worried here. One fisherman has passed away after he jumped into the sea. We have given Rs 2 lakh compensation to his family."

Also Read | ‘Narrow Mindset’: Farooq Abdullah Slams Ramesh Bidhuri’s Remarks on Atishi, Priyanka Gandhi.

"Those who have been rescued some of them were limping. We came to know they were physically assaulted. I would request the fishermen never to cross the border. Till 2 months they were in jail and their family had to face the turmoil. We kept the government of India in the loop. Bangladeshi fishermen who were held up here were handed over to them and in exchange we rescued our fishermen. We have rescued 95 fishermen after lot of effort," she further said.

West Bengal CM further said that she had created a marine companion project.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 33 Lakh Users From 183 Countries Visit Official Website of Mahakumbh https://kumbh.gov.in.

"Under this scheme the fishermen would be paid ten thousand every two months. We have another scheme. "Matsyajeebi Bandhu (Death Benefit) scheme" in which after their death their nearest kin would get Rs 2 lakh. Those who are aged above 60 years are getting pension of Rs 1,000. The fishermen have been given credit card under which they have already taken loan of Rs 125 crores," she further said.

She added that 5 lakh catchment ponds have been created where fish are being raised.

She further added that the state government has done its best to make Gangasagar Mela successful.

"For Kumbh Mela centre invests crores of rupees. The devotees can reach the venue directly but reaching Gangasagar mela venue is very tough. Here all infrastructure facilities have been provided. From January 9 to 17 if there is any casualty then insurance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided. Here one bridge is to be built for easy access. There is need to built Gangasagar Setu. The cost to built this bridge would be Rs 1500 crores. We have arranged most of the money. It would take 2 to 3 years to built it," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)