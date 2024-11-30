New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Indian Meterological Scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy on Saturday spoke on the weather conditions in the country and said that North-West India could be affected by a western disturbance.

Speaking to ANI, Roy said, "A western disturbance is going to affect North-West India from today. There is a possibility of rain in some places specially in Jammu and Kashmir. There will however be no significant change in the maximum temperature in plains, although the minimum temperature may fall by one to two degrees.. "

Further, she said that extremely heavy rain was expected in Southern India due to the tropical cyclone and there was a possibility of rain in the North Coastal Tamil Nadu.

"A cyclone has formed in South India, extremely heavy rain is expected due to tropical cyclone, there is a possibility of rain in North Coastal Tamil Nadu, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Rayalaseema..." the IMD scientist further added.

Notably, coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and other coastal areas have experienced changes in the current weather conditions due to the Cyclone Fengal.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal is expected to hit the coastal area tomorrow evening. The weather department has issued warnings for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The IMD stated that the cyclonic storm Fengal, located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestward at a speed of 7 km/h during the past six hours. As of 11:30 PM IST on November 29, it was centered over the same region near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 81.7°E, about 360 km north of Trincomalee, 230 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam, 210 km east of Puducherry, and 210 km southeast of Chennai.

Meanwhile, in Northern India, specifically in Delhi, residents complained of breathing difficulties as the AQI remained in the 'very poor' category and was measured at 349 by the Central Pollution Control Board at 7 am on Saturday.(ANI)

