New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast an active western disturbance starting tomorrow, which is expected to raise temperatures in eastern, central, and northern India over the next 3-5 days.

However, the western Himalayan region is likely to experience heavy rain and snowfall due to the disturbance.

"We are forecasting a western disturbance which may become active from tomorrow. Along with this, there is a possibility of another western disturbance. Temperatures may rise in east, central, and north India in the next 3-5 days," IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy told ANI.

She added, "This may lead to warmer-than-usual weather conditions in these regions."

The disturbance is expected to affect temperatures across large parts of India.

"We are also predicting heavy rain and snowfall over the western Himalayan region," she said, advising travellers and residents to prepare for adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, northern India continues to experience a winter chill as temperatures dip across several states.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with a thin layer of fog covering parts of the national capital. On Tuesday, the city recorded a temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to the homeless. Night shelters have been established in several areas, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover.

In response to the cold wave, residents were seen gathering around bonfires, while others sought refuge in night shelters.

The cold has also intensified in Rajasthan, severely affecting daily life. In Jaipur, the temperature was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am, while Bikaner and Churu saw temperatures of 7 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively as per the IMD.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a layer of fog engulfs the city as the temperature dipped in the city. In Meerut temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, in Lucknow at 10 degrees Celsius, as per IMD. (ANI)

