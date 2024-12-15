New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to take resolve that when India celebrates 100 years of her independence in 2047, it will be celebrated and treasured as a 'Developed India'.

PM Modi said he has immense faith in the capabilities of citizens,

Also Read | Manipur: 2 Migrant Workers From Bihar Shot Dead by Gunmen in Kakching District.

"Let's move forward with the spirits of 'We, the people...', the very foundation of our Constitution. The dream of building a Viksit Bharat is the dream of all 140 crore citizens. Remember, when a nation moves forward with determination, results are guaranteed. I have immense faith in my fellow citizens, their capabilities, the youth, and the Nari Shakti of Bharat. Let's resolve that when India celebrates 100 years of her independence in 2047, she will be celebrated and treasured as a 'Developed India'," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech in Lok Sabha during discussion on 75 years of India's Constitution.

He cited a letter from former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to then Chief Ministers and slammed the Congress.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP To Keep Home Ministry, Shiv Sena May Get Housing Ministry; NCP To Retain Previous Portfolios.

"The then PM, Pandit Nehru had written a letter to Chief Ministers. In his letter, he wrote - "if the Constitution comes in the way...we must make a change in the Constitution at any cost." Nehru ji wrote this in a letter to CMs. In 1951, this sin was committed. But the country was not silent. The then President Dr Rajendra Prasad alerted him that it was wrong. The then Speaker also told him that what he was doing was wrong. Great Congress leaders like Acharya Kriplani, and Jayprakash Narayan alerted Pandit Nehru. But Pandit Nehru had his own Constitution. That is why, he neglected the suggestions of such senior leaders...," PM Modi said.

"This country didn't have an elected government from 1947 to 1952. A temporary system, a selected government was in place. Elections were not held. An interim government was in place until the elections. Before 1952, the Rajya Sabha was also not formed. There were no elections in states as well. There was no mandate by the people...In 1951, when there wasn't an elected government, he amended the Constitution through an Ordinance. Right to Express was attacked...This was an insult to Constitution makers...As soon as he saw an opportunity, he dealt a blow to Right to Express. This was a grave insult to Constitution makers. What could not be facilitated in the Constituent Assembly, he facilitated through the back door and that too when he was not the PM of an elected government. He committed a sin," he added

The two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution started in Lok Sabha on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)