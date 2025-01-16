New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the Election Commission's "inaction" on allegations of 'cash-for-votes' against BJP's Parvesh Verma. He claimed that people are saying money and goods are being distributed.

The former Chief Minister of Delhi remarked this while referring to a media report on his official X handle.

Also Read | What Is 'Emergency Call' Scam? Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Reveals How This New Fraud Works (Watch Video).

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "The whole world is saying that money and goods are being distributed openly but the Election Commission is saying that they are not getting any evidence and witnesses."

https://x.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1879752255374774554

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Self-Proclaimed Godman Rajaram Yadav Rapes Woman, Molests Her 2 Minor Daughters Since 2020 on Pretext of Curing Her Ailing Husband With Black Magic; Arrested.

AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is locked in a triangular contest in New Delhi assembly and is contesting polls against BJP's Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

On January 14, BJP leader Parvesh Verma strongly refuted AAP's "cash-for-votes" allegations against him and alleged that the ruling party in Delhi protects the Rohingyas and illegal immigrants in the country.

Verma said that he had seen voter cards to ensure that benefits do not go to illegal immigrants in his constituency.

AAP has been alleging that the BJP distributed money to people by checking their voter cards in the New Delhi assembly constituency. Chief Minister Atishi had alleged that Parvesh Verma had "given money to people".

In an interview with ANI, Parvesh Verma responded to AAP's allegations and said he is not seeking votes by distributing cash.

"We are taught that charity begins at home. I am fighting from New Delhi and I am distributing the benefits to the women of the New Delhi constituency. If Atishiji is so worried, she should give it to the people of her constituency. If our government is formed, we will give to the women of Delhi like in Madhya Pradesh. By starting from New Delhi, I showed that when I can give... I am not CM, Dy CM, minister, MLA or MP ...when I can give, why can't you?" he asked.

"Is it fair to say that first vote for me, I will give job later...is this right? I am giving earlier, I am not saying that give me a vote first and then I will give the benefit. I have not given cash for votes. I only saw their voter card. Should I give it to Bangladeshi, should I give it to Rohingya? I am only checking to see that they are voters of Delhi or New Delhi," he added.

Verma had earlier too rubbished Atishi's cash-for-votes allegations, saying Rashtriya Swabhiman Sansthan, started by his father around 25 years ago, has been helping people.

The Election Commission had earlier asked Delhi's chief electoral officer to look into AAP's complaints against Verma. AAP and BJP parties have also made allegations against each other of additions and deletions in the electoral roll.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public, boosting its 'performance' in education and the health sector.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)