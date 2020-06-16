Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Army Personnel During Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh, Says ‘Words Cannot Describe My Pain’

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 11:59 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Army Personnel During Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh, Says ‘Words Cannot Describe My Pain’
Rahul Gandhi | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of Indian Army personnel who were killed in a face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time," Gandhi tweeted. Also Read | Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

The violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday.

The Army confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off including 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain. Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area in Ladakh where they had earlier clashed on the night of June 15 and 16, Indian Army said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

