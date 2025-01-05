Rudraprayag, Jan 6 (PTI) A worker died and another was injured after the tower crane trolley they were in broke down and fell into a gorge here, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the Rudraprayag-Pokhari road on Saturday night while the workers were engaged in the construction of a bridge, according to Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar.

The trolley was attached to the tower of a motor bridge being built for a bypass connecting the Kedarnath National Highway to the Badrinath National Highway broke down, he said.

A DDRF team was dispatched to the spot, where Waseem (40) was found dead, Rajwar added.

The other worker was rescued and taken to the district hospital, he said adding that both the workers are from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The bridge is being built by Bharat Construction Company, Rajwar informed.

