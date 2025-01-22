Dehradun, Jan 22 (PTI) A workshop on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was held at the Uttarakhand police headquarters here on Wednesday with representatives of various social organisations and senior police officers putting forth their views on its provisions and legal aspects at the programme.

Deputy Inspector General of Police and Additional Secretary Home Nivedita Kukreti made a presentation at the workshop and elaborated on the legal aspects of UCC -- marriage, divorce, will, live-in relationships and their mandatory registration, state police media cell informed.

She also spoke at length on the penal consequences of violation of the legal provisions of the code.

The responsibilities and duties of the concerned officials for implementing the code were also explained.

Representatives of various communities participated actively in the discussions by asking questions about the points related to their social rights after the code's implementation.

The presenters and legal experts answered their questions making it clear that an attempt has been made to bring uniformity in the social rights of all religions and communities by establishing harmony through the code.

This code will establish coordination and uniformity among people and different religions and communities, they said.

Uttarakhand's Director General of Police Deepam Seth said such workshops would be organised in the future also to create awareness among people about the provisions of the code and remove their doubts about it.

