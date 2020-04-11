India’s Rapid Response Team Arrives in Kuwait as Follow Up of Discussion Between PM Narendra Modi and Sheikh Al-Sabah to Deal With COVID-19 Crisis, Says EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 11: India's rapid response team has reached Kuwait as a follow up to the discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on dealing with coronavirus crisis, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

On April 1, Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Al-Sabah held a telephonic conversation and decided that officials of the two countries would maintain regular contact to exchange information and explore avenues of cooperation. EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Mohammad Hanif Atmar on Being Appointed as Acting Afghan Foreign Minister.

EAM S Jaishankar's Tweet

India’s RAPID RESPONSE TEAM arrives in Kuwait. Follow up to the discussion between our two Prime Ministers on #COVID19. Underlines the special friendship between India and Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/lACVPTuqQj — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2020

"India's RAPID RESPONSE TEAM arrives in Kuwait. Follow up to the discussion between our two Prime Ministers on #COVID19. Underlines the special friendship between India and Kuwait," Jaishankar said in a tweet. Kuwait has reported nearly 1,000 cases of coronavirus.

