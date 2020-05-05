Karnataka Better off Than Other States: CM Yediyurappa on Coronavirus Situation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the coronavirus situation in the state is "under control" as compared to several other states in the country. He also hinted that soon the construction and industrial activities would be allowed in the state except in the red zones."Coronavirus situation in the state is under control as compared to other states. Due to this, travel of migrant workers was prohibited. Now, trade, construction and industrial activities need to restart, except in the red zones," he told reporters.According to the Karnataka Health Department, the state has so far recorded 659 COVID-19 cases, including 324 discharged and 28 deaths. (ANI)

