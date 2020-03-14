Landslide Cripples Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The movement of vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur district on Saturday was halted due to landslides in Chenani, officials said.Earlier, similar incidents have been observed from different districts of the state as it receives frequent landslides. The debris fell over the highway leading to a long traffic jam.People were seen stuck in the traffic waiting for it to clear. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)