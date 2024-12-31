Amethi (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police have detained three people for their alleged involvement in the rape of a 17-year-old girl here, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday when the survivor was on her way to attend a coaching class. Three youths stopped her mid-way, took her to a room and raped her.

The complainant told the police that one of the accused raped her while the other two guarded the room and threatened her, they said.

SHO of Musafirkhana police station Vivek Singh said that a case of rape has been registered against one youth and a case of conspiracy has been registered against two others involved in the incident.

All three youths have been detained and the survivor has been sent for medical examination. Further investigation is underway, the SHO said.

