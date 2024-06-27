Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) An 18-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself in her room last night in Ramgarh Pachwara police station area of Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Thursday.

The girl's mother and elder sister were sleeping outside the room when the incident happened on Wednesday night. When they woke up later in the night, they found her hanging, family members said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Hansram Doi said Sunita Meena had returned from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh on June 19 after taking an examination for the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC).

Her body was handed over to family members after post-mortem and the matter is being further investigated, he said.

