Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) A specialised team of Jodhpur Range Police has arrested two notorious criminals carrying cash rewards, officials said on Monday.

Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar said Hanuman alias Laden, who is accused in 17 cases of dacoity, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and paper leak, carried a bounty of Rs 50,000. Baldev, the second accused, carried a cash reward of Rs 15,000

Laden, the head of the infamous "007 gang" in Jodhpur, was earlier arrested in a paper leak case. He got involved in criminal activities in 2016 and had been jailed multiple times, the officer said.

After coming out of prison on bail, Laden stayed at several locations in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and carried out his criminal activities through his accomplices, Kumar said.

He also disrupted a Bharatmala project and extorted money from contractors, he added.

The 'Cyclone' team of Jodhpur Range Police got a tip-off that Laden was planning to eliminate a member of his rival gang in Jodhpur, the officer said.

On Sunday, police arrested his accomplice Baldev who was doing a recce of the rival gang member. Based on his disclosures, police later arrested Laden from Jodhpur.

