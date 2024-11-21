Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Three women died and four others were injured when a truck hit an autorickshaw here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place when they were returning in an auto after attending a religious function, Dehat SHO Shailendra Pratap Singh said.

A truck rammed into the autorickshaw, killing Rajendra (55), Gangawati (50) and Radha (50), all resident of Kudwal Banaras village, he said

The truck driver has been detained and a detailed probe is on in the matter.

