Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) The third session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will be held from January 31, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for session. He gave the necessary instructions to the officials, the statement read.

Also Read | SNAP Result 2024 Out at snaptest.org: Results of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Upon reaching the Legislative Assembly, Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Leader of the House and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and Principal Secretary of the Legislative Assembly Bharat Bhushan Sharma will welcome the Governor Haribhau Bagde.

The Governor will be given a guard of honour by the RAC battalion in the Legislative Assembly and he will be taken to the House with a procession. Following this, he will deliver his address to the House.

Also Read | Who Is Dr V Narayanan? 10 Lesser Known Facts About Next ISRO Chairman Succeeding S Somanath.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)