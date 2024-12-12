Mathura (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) The district administration here Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a five-month-old girl staying at a government child shelter home.

District Probation Officer (DPO) Vikas Chand said the baby, Archana, became seriously ill on Tuesday night and the staff of the children's home took her to the district hospital.

Doctors referred her to Agra due to her critical condition but the baby died on the way, the officer said, adding a post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. Preliminary observations by doctors suggest the possibility of a lung infection," he said.

District Magistrate Pulkit Khare has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident as per protocol to ensure a thorough investigation.

Authorities are expected to take further action based on the findings of the inquiry and the post-mortem report.

