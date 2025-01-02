Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) In a joint operation, a special team of the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan and the Bijolia police station recovered more than 665 kg of illegal drug ganja from a truck during a blockade on National Highway 37, officials said.

The team, under the direction of Ajmer Range Inspector General of Police Om Prakash, arrested alleged drug smuggler Bhagchand Luhar (28), they said.

According to an official statement, the value of the seized drug in the international market is about Rs 3.33 crore.

