Kochi, Dec 5 (PTI) One of the MBBS students critically injured in the accident that claimed five lives in Alappuzha, has succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, police said on Thursday.

Albin George (19), passed away following severe injuries sustained in the collision that occurred on the night of December 2 near Kalarcode in Alappuzha district.

The accident involved a rented car carrying first-year MBBS students from the Vandanam Government Medical College, which collided with a KSRTC bus.

Five students died on the spot, and six others were injured, one of them critically. With George's death on Thursday, the toll has now risen to six.

