Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) A man in his late 30s rode a bike on a railway track towards an oncoming passenger train in Nizamabad district, Telangana, on Thursday in an alleged suicide attempt, officials said.

The incident occurred in Navipet Mandal, but thanks to the gateman's quick thinking, the man's life was saved.

The gateman, noticing the biker on the track, alerted the Station Master, who then informed the loco pilot via walkie-talkie, ensuring the train came to a stop.

The man was apprehended, and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel later took him into custody. A case has been registered against him, said a railway official.

According to preliminary investigations, the man attempted suicide and further inquiries are ongoing, officials said.

A video showing the man riding the bike on the track while passing through a closed-level crossing gate was telecast by local TV channels. The incident caused a brief delay to the train, which later resumed its journey, officials added.

