Rourkela, Jam 13 (PTI) Alok Verma took over as the director-in-charge of SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant on Monday, a statement said.

Verma, a mechanical engineer from BIT-Sindri, began his career at Bokaro Steel Plant in 1991 as a management trainee, it said.

Over his 32-year tenure at Bokaro, Verma played a crucial role in the timely completion of projects in rolling mills, it added.

In July 2023, Verma was promoted to executive director and was assigned the responsibility for the mines of Rourkela Steel Plant. He played a crucial role in integrating the systems of the newly-formed Odisha Group of Mines with the Rourkela Steel Plant.

Under his leadership, the Odisha Group of Mines achieved record iron ore production of 14.30 million tons, the statement said.

In his last assignment, he was made the executive director in charge (works) of the Rourkela Steel Plant.

