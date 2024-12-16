New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company has selected Snowflake AI Data Cloud to augment its data platform, a release said on Monday.

Data on a single platform will help develop predictive and prescriptive use cases such as price optimisation, fraud detection, and policy engine improvements.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company has adopted Snowflake's AI data cloud to enhance product targeting and customer experience through data insights, according to the release.

Through this collaboration, Bajaj Allianz will unlock the future potential of AI-powered solutions and drive sustained innovation, Avinash Naik, Chief Information Officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said.

Using advanced technologies and systems, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance aims to leverage near real-time analytics, gain deeper insights into operations, enhance customer engagement, and improve risk management practices, Naik added.

Vijayant Rai, Managing Director-India, Snowflake, said data serves as a fundamental component of an effective AI strategy.

"With a unified modern data platform facilitating accelerated growth, the organisation will be able to unlock the value of its data to deliver industry-leading customer engagement, internal efficiencies, and ecosystem collaboration. We are proud to collaborate with Bajaj Allianz as they advance on their journey towards data-driven success and transformative innovation," Rai said.

